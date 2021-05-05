Hockey The Jokers were acquired by two world champions

Janne Juvonen, Hannes Björninen, Teemu Turunen, Petteri Lindbohm and the Swedish Philip Holm, who are on the verge of the World Championships, will move to the Helsinki club.

Hockey Jokerit, who plays in KHL, hit five well-known player acquisitions on the table on Wednesday. The Helsinki club told the goalkeeper Janne Juvonen, attacker Hannes Björnisen, attacker Teemu Turusen, defender Petteri Lindbohmin and a Swedish defender Philip Holmin the result will follow.

The agreements between Juvonen, Björninen, Lindbohm and Holm are for two years and for one year in Turunen.

Juvonen, 26, arrives at the Helsinki club from Leksand, Sweden’s SHL, which he represented for two seasons. Prior to that, Juvonen played in Mora, Sweden, and in the Ebel League in Innsbruck. Juvonen has played in the League in the Pelicans.

Björninen, 25, played a strong season in the Pelicans and was part of the League elite. Björninen collected power points 16 + 31 = 47 in his 49 regular season matches and finished sixth on the points exchange. In the playoffs, Björninen scored 3 + 4 = 7 points in his five fights.

Turunen, 25, played in the Swiss league in Davos last season. He was raised by the Jokers.

Lindbohm, 27, was in the Lions World Cup gold group in 2019. He has played in recent seasons in the Swiss League, first in Lausanne and last season in Biel. Lindbohm has NHL experience with the St. Louis Blues.

Swedish Holm, 29, is the 2017 World Champion. He represented Metallurg Magnitogorsk at KHL during the past season. Holm has played one NHL match in his career at the Vancouver Canucks.

“Holm plays a quality two-way game and has good puck skills. He has experience in various series as well as international games. At KHL, he has shown that he can play well on his own strengths, ”the Joker President and GM Jari Kurri said in a statement.

Turunen, Juvonen, Björninen and Lindbohm are in the Finnish World Cup camp group and Holm in Sweden. The Joker season ended at the KHL playoff round.