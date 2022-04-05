Hockey The Jokers ‘Supporters’ Association was expected to announce the submission of KHL: “The obvious thing”

The South End vice president doesn’t find it impossible for the Joker to play in the domestic league next season.

Jokers the official announcement of the submission of the KHL league was not a surprise to the club’s official supporters’ association Eteläpääty ry.

“I think that was a clear thing based on all the indicators of what was here. All KHL logos and other KHL logos and others referring to KHL had been removed from the Jokers’ some. When you look at how the whole Western world has reacted to Russia’s actions, I think it was obvious that there is no play in KHL, ” Roope Räty commented on Tuesday.

According to Rädy, supporters had already received a message in the past that the Jokerit would not continue in KHL.

“This was just a so-called official confirmation from the Jokers of the information that everyone probably already knew. There have been some skeptics, but they have been in a very small minority, at least based on the comments. ”

According to Rädy, Eteläpääty has been in contact with the representatives of the Jokers in recent weeks.

“Although nothing has been said directly from there, so between the lines these same things have been interpretable. In that sense, too, this announcement is by no means a surprise. ”

Räty assesses as his personal view that the future of the Jokers depends largely on what happens to its long-term home hall in Ilmala.

“It determines the future. The two most realistic options at this point are that they will either be playing next season in the League or there will be an intermediate year. I don’t know if it’s realistic to play even Mest. Fans would probably not mind it as long as it was played somewhere, but there will probably be quite a bit of a rush about it if we mean to play in the League next year. However, I do not consider it completely impossible, ”Räty said.