Hockey The Jokers skated Severstal again in the KHL League

The people of Helsinki returned to victory in the away game in the numbers 5–2.

Helsinki The Jokers returned to victory in Thursday night’s away game against Severstal Tsherepovets in the Hockey KHL League.

The Jokers ’winning numbers were 5–2 (1–0, 1–1, 3–1), and it rose to nine Series Points.

Mikko Lehtonen started Jokerie’s goal at the end of the opening round at 18.41. The second set of Jokers succeeded Eeli Tolvanen (at 33.59).

In the goal rejoicing of the third set, the Jokers scored Iiro Pakarinen (45.04), Niklas Jensen (48.34) and Saku Mäenalanen (58.41).

The Jokers and Severstal now met for the 17th time in KHL history. The wins are now 13–4 in favor of the people of Helsinki. Last season, the teams faced on four occasions and the wins went to the Jokers 3-1.

On Saturday, the Jokers will meet guests at Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. The next home game is on October 6, when the Moscow Spartak will face off.