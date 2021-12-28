Hockey The Jokers rocked Kunlun’s crush reading at KHL

Nicklas Jensen bounced off the hat trick in a 7-1 win.

Jokers crushed KHL jumbo team Kunlun Red Star in their 7-1 home game on Tuesday. Nicklas Jensen scored three goals and a defender Philip Holm tremendous powers 2 + 3.

After the opening round, the Jokers led 1-0, but in the second round it hit four goals and the game was clear. Kunlun from China got the Jokerie goalkeeper To Anders Lindbäck only ten fights. Jokerit scored 47 times.

The Jokers will conclude the 2021 away game in Moscow against TsSKA on Thursday.