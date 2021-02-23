No Result
Hockey The Jokers overthrew Vitjaz at KHL for the second time in a row

February 23, 2021
The Jokerit, who finished fifth in the western block, also defeated Vitjaz in Monday’s home game.

Jokers won hockey at KHL in his home game in Helsinki, Vitjazin 3–2.

The goals of the jokers did Jordan Schroeder, by force majeure Julius Junttila and shot in the final round with a 3-2 win over the shot Nicklas Jensen.

The Jokerit, who finished fifth in the western block, also defeated Vitjaz in his home game on Monday, then 5–1. Even before the playoffs, the Jokers will face Amur on Thursday at the end of the regular season.

