Hockey The Jokers overthrew Vitjaz at KHL for the second time in a row

The goals of the jokers did Jordan Schroeder, by force majeure Julius Junttila and shot in the final round with a 3-2 win over the shot Nicklas Jensen.

The Jokerit, who finished fifth in the western block, also defeated Vitjaz in his home game on Monday, then 5–1. Even before the playoffs, the Jokers will face Amur on Thursday at the end of the regular season.