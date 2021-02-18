Hockey The Jokers lost to Dinamo Minsk, but still secured their playoff spot: “It wasn’t a good night for us”

Dinamo scored in all three shots in the winning goal competition.

Jokerit – Dinamo Minsk 2-3 vl

Helsinki Surviving the Jokers in the Hockey League KHL playoffs for the seventh consecutive spring did not get the head coach Lauri Marjamäki to throw his cap in the air on Thursday night.

The Jokers lost to Dinamo Minsk 2-3 after the winning goal competition, and a disappointed coach arrived at the press conference.

“It wasn’t a good night for us. A lot of negative things happened in our direction today, ”Marjamäki packages.

“If you think about the amount of cool, six cool for us and one for your opponent, then you have to be happy with that one point.”

Read more: A holiday, the Jokers declare when the dictator’s favorite child arrives in the village

Jokers weighed the game levels twice when John Norman and Viktor Lööv punished guests with their individual performances. The team did not succeed in the winning goal competition.

Dinamo, on the other hand, scored a goal with all their attempts when Aliaksei Protas, Brandon Kozun and Pavel Varfolomeyev passed in the middle of the game to the Jokers goal Jānis Kalniņšin.

Mind you Rob Klinkhammer hit the guests in real time after handsome patterns. Both goals were left to bite Marjamäki.

“Annoyed my opponent’s first goal, it’s a long puck, I understand. If we are [aloituspisteen tasalla olevilla] hash marks, even in the event of a tie, that is Pak’s advantage, ”said Marjamäki about a situation that did not whistle for a long time.

“In the second installment Jordan Schroeder did absolutely nothing that became cool. It became another goal, ”he continued.

Hosts the evening was also darkened by injuries. Started with paint Anders Lindbäck left the pitch in the middle of the game, and two strikers also dropped out of the ranks.

“The goalkeeper missed out, [Henrik] Haapala missed out and Norman missed out. The patient has important players anyway, so it’s always annoying, ”Marjamäki listed.

The Jokers only played their first match of the season against Dinamo Minsk on Thursday. In September, the team missed a visit to Minsk after a big uproar and was marked with a technical loss from the match by 0-5 goals.

The situation in Belarus is still the same, and Dinamo considers Minsk to be his favorite child Alexander Lukashenko continues to rule its country arbitrarily, disciplining civilians and opposition representatives.

The Jokers have a regular season left for four home games without a crowd. The team will play next Saturday against Dinamo Moscow.