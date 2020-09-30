Upgrade
Hockey The Jokers lost in KHL away to the top team Avangard Omsk in the eastern block

September 30, 2020
Nicklas Jensen scored the Jokers goals.

Jokers has lost in the away match of the KHL hockey to the top team of the eastern block Avangard 2-3. The loss was third for the Jokers in six matches of the season.

The hit hit was overtaken by overtime Yegor Tshinahov.

Both goals were scored by the Danish striker during the actual playing time of the Jokers Nicklas Jensen. The match was played on the outskirts of Moscow in Balashiha.

Avangard utilized its superiority game a total of twice during the Jokers’ ice.

Due to their corona quarantine, the Jokers have only played six matches at KHL. On the avant – garde, there are double matches at the back, 12.

In their second game of the three-match away tour, the Jokers will face Severstal on Thursday.

KHL:

Avant-garde-Jokers and. 3–2 (0–0, 1–1, 1–1, 1–0)

J: Anders Lindbäck 22/24 fight, Nicklas Jensen 2 + 0, Brian O’Neill 0 + 1, Jordan Schroeder 0 + 1.

Kunlun Red Star – Neftehimik, Lokomotiv – Metallurg Mg, Severstal – Dinamo Mn, Torpedo – Ak Bars and Sotshi – Traktor later.

.

