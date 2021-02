Both goals scored by Igor Geraskin.

Jokers lost hockey in the KHL league in their home hall to Severstal in extra time 1-2. The loss was the Joker’s second in a row in the league.

The visitors scored the winning goal Igor Geraskin, who hit his team with both hits. The Jokers had brought them to the levels in their second round with their 1-1 goals Jakub Krejcik.

The Jokers will meet Chinese Kunlun Red Star at home next Thursday.