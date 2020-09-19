Hockey The jokers’ KHL quarantine was lifted – joint rehearsals on Monday and the next game next Friday

Hockey League The quarantine of the Joker players playing at KHL was lifted on Saturday. The Helsinki team will return to the joint exercises on Monday.

The health authorities have lifted the 14-day quarantine of the Joker players who puck in the Neftehimik match on 9 September.

After the Jokerit match in Riga, four Neftehimik players gave positive corona test results, which turned out to be incorrect in further investigations.

Jokers the team has undergone three corona tests since Neftehimik, most recently on Friday. All results have been negative.

The Jokers will continue KHL next Friday with a home game against Sibir.