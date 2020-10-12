Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey The Jokers jump into the trough earlier than normal to make your opponent’s life easier

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 12, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lokomotiv Yaroslavl runs directly from Helsinki to Riga.

Jokers will start their daily match in Helsinki against Lokomotiv Yaroslavl today on Monday at an exceptionally early time. Teams will jump into the trough as early as 5.30pm, when normally everyday games start an hour later.

The reason is practical. Joker Communications Manager Iiro Keurulainen says that the start time is based on the opponent ‘s Flight Schedules.

“Lokomotiv goes straight to Riga from here, and there the field closes at midnight. We make sure that they have time, ”Keurulainen says.

Exception schedules are rare in the series.

“Sometimes, at KHL’s request, it has started earlier due to televisions. Now we just wanted to make our opponent’s life easier. ”

Jokers gets into tonight’s struggle in a four-match winning streak. In October, the Jokers have not lost a single match yet. The most recent Jokerit won the Riga Dynamo on Friday 4-1.

A successful last week brought the defender To Mikko Lehtonen selection as the best defender of the series of the week. Lehtonen scored 2 + 3 = 5 for two games. He also leads the entire series of defenders’ points exchanges with nine matches at 6 + 7 = 13.

Lehtonen will play in the evening as the Jokerie’s number one defender. He’s his pack pair Jonathan Pudas.

Jokerit – Lokomotiv in Yaroslavl Hartwall Arena on Monday from 5.30 pm. Viasat Hockey and the Viaplay online service will show the match live.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

The Nobel Prize for Economics goes to the Americans Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, specialists in auction theory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In