Hockey The Jokers jump into the trough earlier than normal to make your opponent’s life easier

Lokomotiv Yaroslavl runs directly from Helsinki to Riga.

Jokers will start their daily match in Helsinki against Lokomotiv Yaroslavl today on Monday at an exceptionally early time. Teams will jump into the trough as early as 5.30pm, when normally everyday games start an hour later.

The reason is practical. Joker Communications Manager Iiro Keurulainen says that the start time is based on the opponent ‘s Flight Schedules.

“Lokomotiv goes straight to Riga from here, and there the field closes at midnight. We make sure that they have time, ”Keurulainen says.

Exception schedules are rare in the series.

“Sometimes, at KHL’s request, it has started earlier due to televisions. Now we just wanted to make our opponent’s life easier. ”

Jokers gets into tonight’s struggle in a four-match winning streak. In October, the Jokers have not lost a single match yet. The most recent Jokerit won the Riga Dynamo on Friday 4-1.

A successful last week brought the defender To Mikko Lehtonen selection as the best defender of the series of the week. Lehtonen scored 2 + 3 = 5 for two games. He also leads the entire series of defenders’ points exchanges with nine matches at 6 + 7 = 13.

Lehtonen will play in the evening as the Jokerie’s number one defender. He’s his pack pair Jonathan Pudas.

Jokerit – Lokomotiv in Yaroslavl Hartwall Arena on Monday from 5.30 pm. Viasat Hockey and the Viaplay online service will show the match live.