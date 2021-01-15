Hockey The Jokers got to experience how the goal is abandoned at KHL: the Spartak coach of Moscow sued and the rejection came in an instant

However, the Jokers sought a score from Moscow.

Spartak Joker 1-3

Hockey The KHL League match between Spartak Moscow and the Jokers of Helsinki saw a confusing situation at the very end of the second round.

The Jokers had one player on the ice, but as a subordinate, the team got the puck to the finish. The puck stopped at Spartak’s goalie mattress, from where Brian O’Neill poked it at the wigs of the net. First, the referee examined the videos for a long time and approved a goal that would have given the Jokerit a 3-1 lead.

Then Spartak’s head coach Oleg Znarok challenged the verdict and did not go until a moment and the goal was abandoned.

The head coach of the Jokers Lauri Marjamäki could do nothing but shake his head after a special solution. During the second break, the Jokers From Jordan Schroeder not asked about the paint situation but about several coolers.

“I’m not commenting,” Schroeder said.

Jokers however, claimed a win with goals of 2-1 and thus the balance of the four-match away tour has two wins, one loss in overtime and one loss in regular time.

The jokers were responsible for the goals Julius Junttila in the opening installment, Jesse Joensuu in the second installment and Peter Regin in the third installment. Regin scored in the third round after almost 18 minutes: it was the Jokers’ first and only shot in the final.

In Russia, matches may have a limited audience. On Friday night, 2,893 spectators arrived at the Moscow Hall.