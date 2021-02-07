Hockey The Jokers fought in St. Petersburg with a familiar opponent, the away tour ended in defeat

SKA scored 2-3 goals.

KHL Hockey League The Jokers lost their match on Sunday as a guest of SKA, one of the top teams in the league, with 2-3 goals. The Jokers led the match Markus Hännikäinen with the opening round goal, but SKA made the next three hits. Alex Grantin the Jokers could no longer get closer to the reduction in the final minutes.

After two rounds, the match was still tied.

The Jokers are fifth in the western block of KHL, second in SKA. The teams have faced three times this season, the Jokers have won the last two of the games in a 2-1 reading.

The match ended the Jokers ’three-match away tour. Next, the Jokers will face Severstal Tsherepovits at home on Tuesday.