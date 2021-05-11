Hockey The Jokers don’t just want to be the fall KHL champion

Head coach Lauri Marjamäki misses the frenzy of winning and playing from new players.

Hockey coach Lauri Marjamäki admits directly that his skills were not sufficient in the past season in the Eastern League KHL. The beginning of the season was already wild, when the Helsinki Jokers coached by Marjamäki did not travel to Belarus.

After that, the coronavirus and injuries frayed. Due to the quarantines, the line-up varied enormously, and in the exchange bar, the game was sometimes led even by the chairman Jari Kurri.

In the playoffs, lunch was over. The Jokers lost to Lokomotiv in the first round.

“When we had to be in the best stroke, we lost the match series 0–4,” Marjamäki said at a remote press conference on Tuesday.

The Jokers started at KHL in 2014, but playing an intact season has been difficult.

“Many times we have been the champion of the autumn,” Marjamäki described and hoped for a change.

The head coach sees that progress has been made in his period beginning in 2018.

“Seasons at KHL have taught that in this series, only winning means. From the 2018–19 season, we took the big step to the 2019–20 season. We made it to the second round of the playoffs, but then came Korona and cut off the season. ”

The well-tuned Jokers defeated Yaroslavl 4-2 in the playoffs in the spring of 2020. The mystery remains as to how long the lunch would have been enough if the season had been played out.

Next Jokerit will start with a rejuvenated and Finnishized team. New acquisitions include, for example, national team goalkeepers Janne Juvonen, defender Petteri Lindbohm, attacker Teemu Turunen and the attacker Hannes Björninen.

“They are at their best. Turunen and Lindbohm are bred by the Jokers. We need the frenzy of winning and playing. Jokerit is a Finnish team, and it has to play Finnish hockey for cooperation, ”Marjamäki emphasized.

Even foreigners have a carefully considered place.

“For example Brian O’Neill, John Norman and Nicklas Jensen bring continuity. ”

Player Coordinator Janne Vuorinen according to alternatives are also being explored in North America.

“The season is still there. A few places are still unfilled. ”