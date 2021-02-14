Hockey The Jokers cut Metallurg’s ten-match winning streak with a handsome away win

At the same time, the win broke the losing streak of the Joker’s three matches.

Jokers has cut off Metallurg Magnitogorsk ‘s ten – match winning streak in hockey at KHL. In the last away game of the regular season, the Jokers took a 5-2 win over their hosts.

For the Jokers, superiority knew victory after three consecutive losses. Of the Helsinki residents, there was a three-way chain in particular Markus Hännikäinen–Saku Mäenalanen–Iiro Pakarinen.

Mäenalanen scored two goals, Hännikäinen and Pakarinen each scored a goal for one home team Juho Olkinuora behind.

The Jokers have five more home games left in KHL’s regular season.