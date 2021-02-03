Hockey The Jokers containered in Moscow, and are starting to get stuck in the middle caste of the Eastern Conference

The coolers messed up the Dinamo match and the host team riveted three hits with superiority.

Jokers container in Moscow when it lost to Dinamo in the hockey league KHL 1-5. With the defeat, the Jokers will begin to anchor permanently outside the top four in the Eastern Conference.

Dinamon Magnus Pääjärvi and Dmitry Yashkin struck the first paces for the home team to win. In particular, Jashkin’s second goal with superiority was a testament to his strength.

Jaškin got the puck right in front of the goal and although the Joker players flocked around, the paint machine scooped the Jaškin puck in from the knuckle.

Kookas Jaškin has scored the most goals in the KHL this season and the hit against the Jokers was already 33.

“You have to work terribly in front of one goal and at the same time the opponent is deadly effective. All we have to do is keep doing the work, ”Joker’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki said via Zoom connection.

Dinamon in the third hit the goalkeeper Samuel Jukuri tried to play the puck with his racket on his own, but the pass ended up in blue shirts. A moment later the tile was With Oscar Lindbergh and immediately at the finish.

In the third set, Lindbergh nailed his second goal of the evening and that’s when he started finishing the 5-1 readings.

The Jokers lacked a straightforward finish and go to the finish line. The team was in stages almost all the time, and this has been the case in Moscow against Dynamo.

“When there is a momentum, it has to be used. We didn’t and they did, ”Marjamäki said. “It was a difficult game.”

The coolers also messed up the rhythm of the match, and Dinamo hit three of his five goals with superiority. Two of the goals came Saku Mäenalasen during the second. Mäenalanen patched up his cooler a bit by making the Joker’s only hit.