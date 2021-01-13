No Result
Hockey The Jokers bowed at KHL in Nizhnekamsk in overtime

January 13, 2021
The Jokers ’guest tour ends Friday in Moscow against Spartak.

Helsinki The Jokers lost in hockey at KHL in away time to Neftehimik 2-3.

The home side worked hard to get through the middle and as a result, had a good chance of getting one back as Rafael Bikmullin tried lifting the ball over keeper Neftehimikin.

Brian O’Neill and Veli-Matti Savinainen made the goals of the Jokers. Henrik Haapala recorded two entry points.

The Jokers will end their guest tour on Friday in Moscow against Spartak.

KHL:

Avangard – Torpedo 3–5 (1–1, 1–1, 1–3)

AO: Oliwer Kaski 1 + 0.

Neftehimik – Jokerit and. 3–2 (2–1, 0–1, 0–0, 1–0)

NN: Jonas Enlund 1 + 0, J: Samuel Jukuri 26/29 fight, Brian O’Neill 1 + 0, Veli-Matti Savinainen 1 + 0, Henrik Haapala 0 + 2, David Sklenicka 0 + 1, Viktor Lööv 0 + 1 .

.

