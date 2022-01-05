Thursday, January 6, 2022
Hockey The Jokerit took a valuable home win at KHL from Moscow’s Dynamo

January 5, 2022
in World
The victory was the third in a row for the Jokers.

Jokers won hockey at KHL on Wednesday night at his home hall in Moscow Dinamon 5-1. The victory was the Joker’s third in a row in the league.

The home team scored Jordan Schroeder, Brian O’Neill, Marko Anttila, Markus Hännikäinen and Hannes Björninen. The victory was valuable for the Jokers, who are third in the western block of KHL, as Dinamo is one of the Helsinki teams in the league table.

The Jokers will meet Salavat Yulayev Ufa at KHL next Saturday in Helsinki.

