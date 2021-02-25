Hockey The Jokerit ended their KHL regular season with three consecutive home wins: “More goals could have been scored”

The fool shirts ended the hockey KHL regular season 4–3 victory against Amur on Thursday.

Jokers on Thursday ended the KHL regular season in Helsinki with a 4-3 home win against Amur. The Joker had previously secured fifth place in the western block of the league.

The final goal was scored in extra time with superiority Jordan Schroeder, who hit the match twice.

The Jokers, who had been in the streak for seven consecutive games, slowly warmed up. At the end of the second round, it already clearly controlled the match, but during the round it only leveled up to 2–2 Peter Regin succeeded after a hard spin in the goal.

Joker’s paint factory was curbed by an Amur guard who stretched for acrobatic fights Yevgeny Alikin.

“It wasn’t quite our sharpest, but we could have scored more goals in the second installment. The opponent’s goalkeeper was excellent, ”the Jokers head coach Lauri Marjamäki said in an interview with Viasat.

The Jokers ended their regular season with three consecutive home wins.

The Amur season, which won the Jokers in the first encounter last October, ended in the regular season. It still faces Riga Dynamo in the regular season.

With their decision to play their playoffs abroad, the Jokerit will face either Dinamo Minsk or Lokomotiv in the semi-finals of the Western Block in March.