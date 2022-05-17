Hockey The Italian World Cup team sat in a café – the waitress was stunned when one man knew Finnish perfectly

Andreas Bernard is a closed Italian, but speaks Finnish as his mother tongue.

Italian After the team’s rehearsals, two languages, Italian and English, will be heard at the interview point at the Helsinki Ice Rink.

Then a goalkeeper appears on the scene Andreas Bernardwho can always pull a real ace up their sleeve in front of the media.

“Will it be taken in Finnish?”

“Yeah,” Bernard replies eagerly.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper, born in Bolzano, Italy, speaks fluent Finnish.

“The training went just fine. There were restorative workouts today, when there are already a couple of games below, ”he says in Finnish with a relaxed chat.

Bernard does not have any family roots in Finland, but he is completely Italian.

Bernard and Davide Fadani left the ice after the morning rehearsals.

Bernard played in the League and Mest in Finland for ten seasons in 2009–2019. While other foreign teammates resorted to England, he persevered in studying Finnish.

The hard work was rewarded, and now Bernard can spread his skills to his Italian friends.

“A big part of it is laughing when it’s reportedly such a weird language. Some ask me how I really learned that. ”

While locating in Helsinki during the Games, many locals are confused by the language skills.

“When we have the national team shirts on in the city and even order coffee in Finnish, they always look, ‘Wait, what is this now?'”

One of Bernard’s national teammates is also excited to practice Finnish in his footsteps.

“Let’s see if it becomes anything,” Bernard grins.

Bernard has lived in Finland for a decade.

Bernard ended up in Finland on the recommendation of his junior coach. In the autumn of 2009, he moved to the SaiPan A-juniors, from where the road later took him to the Lappeenranta representative team and to Jukuri and Ässi, among others.

“There were a lot of Finnish coaches and players in Italy at that time. When I was 17 or 18, the coach asked if I would be interested in going to Finland to try. I immediately announced that of course. I knew that Finland had become quite a few NHL champions. ”

At the age of 31, Bernard still has years to play and is still interested in Finland. Recent years have passed in Italy, Austria, Sweden and Hungary.

However, in Europe’s top leagues, such as the League, competition for places will be particularly fierce next season.

“The situation in KHL is such that it is not possible to know whether foreigners are going there or not. It will definitely be a big part of this summer. ”

Uranus after that Bernard wants to settle in Finland. So far, the hockey father has met his children and wife Pauliina Pesua mainly during the holidays.

During the summer, Bernard worked for a food company in Imatra that makes waste juice from surplus fruit. He has made use of his experience in Italy at work.

Bernard had a delicate smile when he got to play in Finland.

“A couple of years ago, it was a little hard to find a job in hockey, so a guy asked if I wanted to go join me to make juices. My parents have an apple and vineyard in Italy, so it was already familiar. I could tell you how to make juice there. I knew a lot of stuff they didn’t know yet, ”Bernard said.

Italy has started the World Cup with two losses. However, Canada and Switzerland were the toughest opponents, and there wasn’t a big points pot to budget for those games.

Italy’s main matches are still ahead.

“The Kazakhstan and France games are the most important to us. Then you have to be ready for them. ”

Bernard flicked the Canada match to stay fresh until the end of the tournament.

“It’s pretty tough for a goalkeeper when it comes to 40-50 cups. That is why such a plan. ”

Then prepare for the match in Denmark on Tuesday.

Read more: The NHL star barked at the Tampere hotel – told a confusing toilet story

Read more: Risto Talvio made an exciting press release 38 years ago – since then he has been a super-assistant of the US hockey team in Finland

Read more: Jussi Olkinuora returns to the Lions’ finish – also a change to the triple chain

Read more: Super-confirmation for lions, Miro Heiskanen flies to Tampere at high speed: “World-class defender”

Space World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje

Read all World Cup stuff at hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm-kisat