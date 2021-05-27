Hockey The Islanders escaped in the second set, beating Pittsburgh 5–3

Tampa Bay dropped Alexander Barkov from the Florida sequel.

Hockey In the NHL, the New York Islanders defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5–3 and advanced from the 1st round of the playoffs to a game victory of 4–2.

After a steady opening round, the Islanders settled the match in the second round as the team scored three goals in three minutes and moved to a 5-3 lead.

Islanders played a decisive role in the match Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillierwho scored three points in the match.

Islanders Finnish player Leo Komarov missed points in the match. Pittsburgh Finnish striker Kasperi Kapanen started Jeff Carterin opening goal made by.

The Islanders will face the Boston Bruins in the next playoff round.

NHL reigning champions Tampa Bay Lightning will advance to the 2nd round of the playoffs when they beat the Miami Florida Panthers 4-0.

This is how Tampa Bay dropped 4–2 from the Florida sequel.

Tampa Bay power players were Nikita Kutsherov, Steven Stamkos and Erik Cernakwho all scored two points in the match.

The Florida Finns were captain Alexander Barkov and Markus Nutivaara. Of the two, Barkov clocked ice time for more than 23 minutes when Nutivaara was seen in a trough for less than 12 minutes.

Tampa Bay will face the winner of the next round of the Carolina Hurricanes – Nashville Predators match. Carolina has the opportunity to cut the series in favor of Finnish time early on Friday morning.