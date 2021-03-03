Hockey The ineffective Jokers got stuck at zero and started the playoffs at a loss

Tight defense stalled the team’s offensive game.

Jokers the hockey league contract in the KHL playoffs began with a wet loss.

Lokomotiv Jaroslavl scored one goal and that was enough. The Ironers lead the match series 1-0.

The attacking game of the Jokers was so blocked that not much was promised. And nothing was left in memory, not even a lot of bruising.

Somehow fit well with the picture of that former Joker player Teemu Pulkkinen held the only hit of the match.

Pulkkinen toured with a puck for a small run in the Jokers’ defensive area and shot towards the goalkeeper Anders Lindbäck. The puck survived and Maksin Osipov thanked. The clock stopped at 45.41.

Locomotive and the Joker encounter seemed at least two sets so strangely inefficient that it would have been easy to bet on five, six or seven set matches. It didn’t come when Osipov hit once.

Brian O’Neill looked for a shot from the edge of the penalty box, but it was difficult to count them as real goals. However, he was enterprising for the full 60 minutes.

O’Neill was at his most dangerous when the Jokers played in the end without a goalkeeper six to five.

Iiro Pakarinen and Saku Mäenalanen reached a superior attack in the middle of the second round, but Mäenalase’s shot became a tame cat.

Downstairs, the Jokers tried to play super safe, but that led to slowdowns and mistakes. Alex Grant often spun once or twice too much, Viktor Lööv made mistakes and the same line was drawn by the experienced Sami Lepistö.

“The clear cure is that we play faster,” Jesse Joensuu said in a break interview. “Coaches like a game like this, players don’t.”

Jokers head coach Lauri Marjamäen the defense demands are so fierce that they killed all the creativity in the offensive game.

Clearly, in the playoffs, the Ground Floor can’t be yawned as a hole, but without attacking and sensible attack patterns, you can’t win either.

In the league, you can usually see from day one that the playoffs started as the edges crash and the intensity of the game increases. This was very difficult to see in the encounter with Yaroslavl, unless one included a spectacular solitary confrontation in Joensuu or David Sklenickan the opponent’s timely wedge is put on.