Hockey The hottest name in the NHL can be found in the Dallas exchange box: Rick Bowness is an old guy everyone loves

Dallas Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness has coached more matches than any other coach in NHL history. Nicknamed the Bones, the coach is everyone’s favorite and a person who deeply cares about his players.

Rick Bowness didn’t really even want to be Dallas Stars head coach in the Stanley Cup final that started in Edmonton.

He started the season in a familiar position as an assistant coach. With the head coach Jim Montgomery had to leave his place in December to take care of his personal problem, Stars manager Jim Nill asked Bowness to take on the role of coaching manager as interim head coach.

When Dallas dropped the Vegas Golden Knights and the road to the finals opened, Bowness sat in relief at the virtual briefing.

“Getting to the finals is so rare,” he said. “You have to enjoy every minute.”

In the Stanley Cup final, Bowness coached the Vancouver Canucks as assistant head coach in 2011 and Tampa in 2015. On both occasions, he was allowed to shake hands with opponents at the end of the series from the loser side.

In the NHL world known as Bonesess, Bowness has coached more than five hundred matches as head coach, but in the playoffs it last took place in the spring of 1992 in Boston. He has always been considered a top-notch assistant coach. There are already more than 2,500 coached games in the statistic. Scotty Bowman’s former record of 2,164 games was already broken in 2017.

Rick Bowness has coached eight different NHL clubs, head coach in five of them. He has seen more owners, managers, players, buses, airports, hotels, locker rooms and benches than any other coach in NHL history. He knows everyone and everyone knows him.

Of the 24 teams in the NHL Return to Play tournament, 18 had Bowness-coached players, as did three managers – Jarmo Kekäläinen among them – and two coaches.

“ “He’s the coach you want to do everything for.”

NHL hockey has changed stylistically several times during Rick Bowness, who began his career in Atlanta Flames in 1975. Coaching theories and available technology have advanced.

Bowness has lived several generations of players from the beginning to the end of their careers. He has also coached Finnish players Anssi from Melametsä from, Teppo Numminen and Sami Salon through the now Stanley Cup to a struggling historic Finnish quadruple Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz until.

All the while, he has maintained his modesty and says he is just “an old guy who still coaches in the league.”

In the brutal and big-ego-filled NHL business, Bowness is an exceptionally human exception – a man who treats everyone the same. And loves to play with himself.

“We knew exactly what we were going to get,” he told Helsingin Sanomat from Joel Kiviranta.

“Were we expecting a hat trick? No mom. If I were a wise coach, I would have put him in the lineup much earlier, ”he laughed.

“He’s the coach you want to do everything for,” Captain Dallas Jamie Benn stated before the first final game of the Stanley Cup.

“ “I knew when I was 25 that if I wanted to continue in hockey, I would become a coach.”

In the finals he is now coached by two coaches known for their humanity. Tampa Bay Lightning Jon Cooper and Bowness are both easily approachable people. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, players who have already spent eight weeks in isolation in their five-star prison are happy to listen to them.

Emotional and social intelligence is now needed on top of the game books, and that’s enough for Bownes. He never humiliates his players and doesn’t bark at them in public. He is also not afraid to show his vulnerability. He was the first to admit the harshness of living in a bubble to the mental health of players.

“People don’t realize how hard this bubble living is,” he said back in August. When the Stars players needed fresh air, the Bones took them on a holiday to the edge of an empty football stadium in Edmonton.

Rick Bowness’s coaching career began in November, 1983 in Winnipeg.

“I was 28 years old and a player, assistant coach and captain in the American Hockey League,” he recalled on Sunday in Edmonton.

Bowness was a center striker and a so-called journeyman, a player who could receive an invitation to NHL games and an equally fast ticket back to the farm team. He accumulated 173 NHL matches as a player.

“I knew when I was 25 that if I wanted to continue in hockey, I would become a coach.”

“I wasn’t a wedding skater. I didn’t have the speed or puck handling skills required in the NHL. But I defended responsibly and really tried to learn that part of the game. I had a passion to stay in hockey and learn more. ”

“ “We’re not chasing the game. The game will come to you if you defend properly. ”

Rick Bowness (left) as assistant coach in Vancouver in 2011 along with Alexander Burrows and Ryan Kesler.­

Bownessin coached by Dallas Stars has been the biggest surprise in the NHL’s so-called bubble tournament.

Western Conference pre-favorites Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche fell victim to the Stars ’powerful defense game.

“Every player needs to get back to the defensive zone as fast as possible. We’re not chasing the game. The game will come to you if you defend properly. The game starts in the middle when you come down and read the game correctly, ”Bowness explained Dallas’ way of playing.

In an attacking game, Bowness’s tactic is to effectively involve the defenders in the attacks. He constantly encourages packages to get up.

“We got this far thanks to the game of our defenders. They participate in attacks whenever necessary. Defenders must trust the attackers and vice versa. It’s not a perfect tactic, but that’s how we play and will continue in the same way. ”

Tampan Rick Bowness knows well. He worked as an assistant coach at Tampa Bay Lightning from 2013–2018. Tampan Victor Hedmanista speaking first name is because developing a two-meter Swede into the NHL’s best defender may be the most beloved successful project of an old coach’s career.

Bones began getting to know the giant who came from Florida to Örnsköldsvik by talking about everything but hockey for the first few weeks.

For him, it is important to get to know the player first as a person.