Hockey The host team Canada did not give mercy to the Young Lions in a New Year’s Eve match

The host team, Canada, was better in scoring 4-1 on New Year’s Eve in the final match of the Premier League World Cup in Edmonton. The defeat of Saturday’s semi-final, determined by the defeat, was still unresolved before the last match of the evening.

New Year’s Eve the last match of the early series to be played is a great tradition in the youth hockey world championships. Canada came into the game at a brisk pace, which messed up Finland’s tactics.

The host team dominated the match in an overwhelming way and won by 4-1. The finish points created by the Young Lions could be counted with the fingers of one hand. Finland had its moments, but they stayed for moments.

“Pace, that level of demand came so in the eye,” said the head coach Antti Pennanen.

“That’s where we got a little bunny in the pants at the beginning and started to hurry and fumble tactically, it wasn’t going to be anything.”

Pennanen says that for a moment he has not seen such a hard tempo requirement and individual speed skills as Canada offered in the match.

The challenge was tough. The idea was to slow them down a bit, but we didn’t really succeed, ”he says.

“When you looked at the exchange box, that tempo and skill was wild. However, Canadians play disciplined. They don’t leave the discs anywhere in the middle, but play behind their backs, go under a lot of pressure and are skilled there. It was a good experience for the coach himself to see that, we were close to the NHL level in that game. ”

Canada was faster, stronger, more skillful and more skating especially at the start of the match. The speed and hardness of maple shirts in duels were poison to Finns. The Finns could not open their game under intense pressure, and the hosts scored goals.

Skated in his captain’s C-shirt Dylan Cozens scored the opening goal of the match after the game had expired in less than four minutes. The attacker, reserved by Buffalo Sabers, took the puck away from the Finns in the midfield, got up and fired into the front corner.

After the start of the shock, Finland got better into the game as the match progressed.

“We were able to improve a bit during the game. The third batch was already reasonable hockey. It was already able to twist evenly, ”said Pennanen.

In the second in installments Dylan Holloway directed Jakob Pelletierin blue line shot from the air of the goalkeeper Kari Piiroinen ali, and Canada led 2-0. Six minutes later, a Canadian star defender Bowen Byram shot and Peyton Krebs scored 3-0.

Brad Lambert narrowed down at the start of the third installment in a situation of force majeure with a great shot that surprised Canada Devon Levin in the back corner. Dylan Cozens beautified Numbers for 4-1 more empty goals.

The referees allowed the teams to play in a tough match. Kari Piiroinen, the goalkeeper who made 36 defenses, was awarded the best of the Young Lions.

Without Piiroinen’s good game, the final numbers could have been ugly.

In addition to the goalkeeper game, Alivoima was good in the Finnish game.

“There will be such tough matches,” says Piiroinen.

“The third installment was able to translate well to your advantage. When we get the whole game, pretty good will come. ”

He says all teams need that kind of experience.

Good thing it came at this point. We will certainly learn from this and be even stronger. ”