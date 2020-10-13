Upgrade
Hockey The hockey champions league season is being canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic

October 13, 2020
in World
Kärpät, Lukko, Tappara and Ilves had survived the Finnish teams to the CHL based on last season’s League regular season success.

Hockey The Champions League CHL will be canceled this season due to a coronavirus pandemic, the CHL says in a statement. Kärpät, Lukko, Tappara and Ilves were among the Finnish teams participating in the CHL.

In its decision to cancel the season, CHL emphasized that the most important thing is to ensure the health of the teams. League chairman Peter Zahner estimates that the pandemic situation has once again become so serious that it will not be possible to play and travel to games safely without quarantine.

In the past, the format of CHL had been changed due to a coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the traditional block stage format, the competition was to start directly with the playoff game stage.

