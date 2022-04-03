Hockey The hits by Erik Haula of Boston helped overthrow Columbus

Jesse Ylönen’s second goal in his NHL career.

Erik Haula scored two goals and helped the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 home win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL hockey league.

In the opening minutes of the game, Haula hit Boston’s opening match with a fuss over Columbus’ goal. Haula’s second hit took Boston to a 3-2 lead with 3.54 minutes left in the match. Haula steered with superiority Brandon Carlon from the front of the wrist shot to the Columbus net.

“My idea was to take advantage of the shot and get to the front of the goal. I felt like it was a place where we could benefit. We wanted to put the puck on the paint and we got good situations from there. A couple of goals too, so it was a good formula, ”Haula repeated On the NHL website.

Haula have already scored 12 goals this season, and in the last six matches he has scored ten power points. Boston Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk after Haula’s 3–2 hit, hit the puck to an empty goal.

“It’s always awesome when you can help a team win. I’m happy. I have fun, I think the team is playing really well. I enjoy this, I prepare for every match and I try to be my best, ”Haula said On the Bruins website.

Montreal The Canadiens won a away game against Tampa Bay Lightning in a stretch that won. Montreal was responsible for the final hit of the regular time Jesse Ylönenwhich fired Ryan Poehlingin a 4-4 handicap from the cross-feed that extended the game to extra time. In the winning shot, the only goal was scored by Canadiens Nick Suzuki.

The finish was Ylönen’s second in his NHL career.

Carolina Hurricanes lost their home game against the Minnesota Wild by 1 to 3 points. Sebastian Aho bait Teuvo Teräväinen finished the paint, which remained the only one in Carolina.

At home, the Colorado Avalanche won the Pittsburgh Penguins 3–2 in a match that began on Saturday night in Finnish time. Coloradon To Mikko Rantanen paint and feed point were recorded. Of the Finns, Rantanen, which produced the most power points this season, has accumulated 35 goals and 47 points.