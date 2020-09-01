Hockey The hilarious serial opening of the Jokers in Minsk came early

The Jokers will meet Dinamo in Minsk’s guest tray on Thursday.

Helsinki The opening match of the Jokers’ KHL season against Dinamo Minsk has been brought forward by an hour. Initially, the match was supposed to be played on Thursday at 7:10 p.m., but the match will start as early as 6:10 p.m.

The Jokers talked about it on Twitter.

Dinamo Minsk says on its website Cause Flight Schedules. The Jokers will only fly to Minsk on game day and will continue after the match directly to the Latvian capital Riga for the next match.

According to Dinamo Minsk, on the original schedule, the Jokers would not have made it to Riga within the exceptional schedules of the local airport.

Jokers departure for Belarus has been the subject of strong criticism for its instability. Extensive demonstrations against the country’s authoritarian president have continued for a long time Alexander Lukashenko against.

The Jokers supporters association Eteläpääty announced last week that he was opposed to the Jokers playing in Minsk and promised to give his support to the team if it surrendered the match.

JOKERIEN head coach Lauri Marjamäki and Star Defender Mikko Lehtonen a week and a half ago caused a small uproar with their comments on the situation in Belarus and the opening match of the season.

Marjamäki stated In an interview with MTVthat politics and sports should not be confused with each other and that he has “not terribly beaten”.

“I believe we are in professional hands, whatever the situation,” Marjamäki said.

Mikko Lehtonen, for his part, said that “let them give [valkovenäläisten] riot with each other. ”