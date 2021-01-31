Hockey The helmet is the most important safety feature for a hockey player: The death of one NHL star was needed before its necessity began to be taken seriously

A helmet is the most important protective equipment for a hockey player. Nevertheless, the development of a helmet to be safer has always required a generation, if not more. This is also the case for full-visors, despite the obvious health benefits.

Hockey player smile. Such a wide grin with the mouth open that reveals how the dental equipment has also been sacrificed in front of the work. It always brings atmosphere to the trough and championships.

However, rising rackets and whirling discs now do not create any new hockey smiles in the domestic league. The whole face is protected.

Protection against the coronavirus and game interruptions brought players full visors in December. Even if a player is diagnosed with a corona infection after a game, opponents may not be quarantined if both teams play with full visors.

“The position of all the gangs was asked before the full visors were decided, but what could have been answered. Everyone understands the situation. Full visors are ok if we can play with them, ”Pori Ace’s striker Peter Tiivola says.

About interest rate restrictions will be reached sooner or later, but are “Aquariums” the future of hockey anyway?

No more tooth damage, no broken cheeks and jaws, at worst, even eye-catching eye injuries. The benefits of a full visor seem obvious.

“After all, we have scientific evidence that full face masks have an injury-reducing effect,” Doctor of Medicine Markku Tuominen says.

In his dissertation, Tuominen, who has had a long career as a hockey doctor, studied the incidence of various injuries in the sport. According to the study, head injuries, especially those under the age of 20, occur most often in men, especially those under 20 years of age.

Ossi Väänänen showed a model of a hockey player’s smile after the 2011 World Championships.­

Tuominen suggested in his dissertation that full face protection would become a mandatory piece of equipment for players under 20 years of age. Today, it is mandatory for those under 18 years of age.

Why not immediately make it mandatory for everyone?

“The size mask is such a big change for players that it requires at least one generation before it can be accepted as a mandatory piece of equipment. One question is how the size mask affects the game, ”says Tuominen.

Helmet in hockey equipment is the one whose evolution has always required a generation, if not more.

In the NHL, the first helmets were seen in the 1920s and 1930s. While it seems self-evident today what the risks of a combination of hard ice, hard puck, and hard pace pose, hockey remained a species of bare or beanheads for decades, despite the early first main shelters.

In Finland, headgear became mandatory equipment in 1960. In the NHL, helmets were only taken seriously after the Minnesota North Stars Bill Masterton died of his injuries in the rigging in 1968.

Each year, the NHL awards a prize, named after Masterton, to a player who demonstrates perseverance, sporting spirit and dedication to hockey.

However, the helmet became mandatory in the NHL more than a decade later in the 1979-1980 season. A transitional period was arranged for the rule so that the helmet requirement came only for newcomers.

Thus, it was not until 29 years after Masterton’s death that the last helmetless veteran left the professional scene when Craig MacTavish ended his career.

Semi-visors in troughs began to appear in the 1980s. Today, they are mandatory, but even in that, the NHL made a transitional period for the rule, which still keeps some unvisited players in North America cool.

In the league the last visorless was the Tappara icon Janne Ojanen for the period 2009-2010. Until the end of his career, Ojanen took advantage of the opportunity that the visor obligation already imposed in Finland did not apply to players born in 1968 and older.

He often held the helmet on his back and attached the visor as a helmet Leo Komarov has complained that he cannot see properly if the visor is in front of his eyes.

In addition to seeing, the spread of the visor was delayed by hockey machoculture, where attitudes changed slowly.

“The visor didn’t suit me at all when I was a tough guy,” admits he made his career as a player in the 1980s and 1990s. Jari Levonen grant.

The visor came to Levonen’s helmet only when he became a referee.

When Jari Kurri attached the visor to his Jofa, some followed the example of Finland’s number one star at the time.­

At the beginning of time, the visor might be seen as a sign of a slightly soft gambler – especially in North America. Levonen remembers that the injuries that came to his face in domestic troughs sometimes made the hard faces of his playing time understand the benefits of a visor.

“The example of star players was another that started to encourage the use of visors. When Jari Kurri attached the visor to his old Jofa, began to come to others as well. Some people understood that I guess there is a point in the visor when Kurrik uses one, ”Levonen recalls.

Whole visors are perhaps the next stage in the evolution of the helmet, but despite the health benefits, the time is not yet ripe. Tiivola believes that all players will return to the semi-visors when they are allowed again.

“After all, protection never improves performance, but it can enable performance,” says puck doctor Tuominen.

Crown period however, full face masks are a good test lab for the hockey world to Tuominen’s question of how they affect the game and how they should be developed.

“Behind the full mask, you don’t get oxygen quite as well as with a semi-visor. However, the difference is so small that it is not noticed in the game. There are no fogging problems either, ”says Tiivola.

“The worst problem is dark corners. At the bottom of the mask there is a grid into which the disc easily drowns if it gets on its feet. ”

According to Tiivola, he also has a few good feeds under the stage when the puck has disappeared from view.

In a fast sport, there is no time to stay looking for a puck at your feet. It can also increase the risk of injury if you run into a rigging while watching something. The face may not hit, but the head may still bounce and cause brain injury.

“Many players have removed the chin guard from the mask. If a plexiglass without a chin guard strikes, I’m not quite sure if the plexiglass will stop or bump into the chin. If the blow comes to the chin, there will definitely be concussions, ”Tiivola thinks.

Tapparan Janne Ojanen was the last visorless player in the Finnish Championship.­

So Dr. Tuominen, referee coach Levonen as player Tiivolakin give recognition that there have not been any major strokes in the League this season. The game has been cool with both half and full visors.

The size of the single visors has been virtually eliminated. When the rackets do not open the nose or lips, there is no need to split 2 + 2 minute penalties for high rackets in the League.

The “basic runners” of the tall rackets have also been few, although presumably the racket still rises illegally in the trough where it used to be.

Before the full-face masks were introduced, the league was awarded a 0.88 penalty for a high racket per match in the autumn. The sample of full masks is still small, of course, but at the time of writing, a high racket had been awarded 0.35 penalties per match.

“When I whistled at the June games, where the players had cages in use, sometimes the chill didn’t whistle, even though I heard the racket slam into the opponent’s helmet,” Levonen admits.

Leo Komarov and visor model cap.­

No damage to the opponent, no penalty. In judging that requires quick decisions, it can be human, especially if the situation is not quite clear or if it does not affect the game.

According to Levonen, some of the high rackets may now simply go unnoticed by the judges, because a hit to the plexus does not cause the player an instinctive reaction similar to a small hit to the face.

If full size masks would be made permanently mandatory, puckers are confident that the change would cause a backlash as well as a shift to visors.

“I think moving to full size would also be an image issue. Someone might wonder if, as a player, some part of themselves will leave, ”Levonen says.

In Tiivola’s opinion, he is leaving. Battles and fighters have almost disappeared in the development of hockey anyway. Full-length masks also easily take on spontaneous twitching, as few begin to swing into another plexiglass. If, on the other hand, you first have to take off your helmets, the squabbling is no longer spontaneous.

“Full masks take away the feeling of the game. It is useless to go to the finish line when you can’t squeeze your opponent’s face with a glove, ”says Tiivola.

“It always brings a feel to the game when you go to the finish line to be confused. I miss the little squeezing of my face. ”