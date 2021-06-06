Hockey The heavy race trip of the Lions who spent their bubble life culminates in the World Cup final – the alliance does not promise to “show off to a great nation”

In addition to the World Cup, the coronavirus pandemic also affects potential championships. On the final day, the management of the Hockey Association rejoiced at Finland’s success and wished good luck to Huuhkaj at the European Championships.

Finland the national hockey team will be chasing the fourth world championship in its history on Sunday night.

CEO of the Hockey Association Matti Nurminen said on Sunday morning the atmosphere in Latvia was waiting, happy and excited.

“Yes, the feeling is absolutely brilliant. The lion has once again shown its claws and stretched to tremendous performances, ”Nurminen told HS.

Also chairman of the Hockey Association Harri Nummela will follow the World Cup final against Canada on the spot in Riga.

“The team has made a great trip and a great performance fighting for themselves in the final spot. Today is definitely a day to enjoy and once again go to fight on the ice, ”he told HS.

Nurminen, Nummela and the Secretary General of next spring’s World Championships Heikki Hietanen traveled to Latvia for the annual meeting of the International Hockey Federation (IIHF).

“It’s been partly a hybrid meeting: some of the meeting representatives have been there and some virtually,” Nummela said.

The Lions knocked out Canada in the final of the previous World Championships in spring 2019. The countries also faced the final round of the ongoing series in the match, which ended with Finland’s 3–2 victory in the winning goal competition.

On Sunday, Finland will achieve its 15th Men’s World Championship medal in hockey. So far, Leo has three golds, eight silver and three bronzes, meaning the final place is 12th for the team.

“When we are so close to Finland, it would have been really nice to see a few thousand Finnish fans wearing lion shirts in previous matches and tonight’s matches, encouraging their own,” Nurminen said.

Traditional the carnival atmosphere was not experienced this year due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has made the World Cup completely different than ever before.

“It is very great, however, that the World Cup has been played so that now is the final day ahead,” said President Nummela.

CEO Nurminen thanked both the IIHF and the Latvian organizers for the arrangements. According to him, the arrangements have been excellent in exceptional circumstances.

“Everything has gone very well for the teams. Of course, bubble life is heavy – they haven’t seen much outdoor air, ”Nurminen said.

In addition to the physical condition that measures very limited movement, he added an even stronger mental edge than in normal years.

Finland prepared for the World Cup, which culminates on Sunday, “a degree differently” than other European countries, Nurminen said.

“We voluntarily canceled six practice matches and played only three of the nine games planned. In addition, we liked the shorter camping because we minimized the risks, ”he said.

“Since then, it’s been a twinkle in the corner of the eye, to say nasal digging. I can’t say exactly how many times the team members have been tested inside the bubble since the beginning of the quarantine, but on top of that, that’s the total.

In the final morning, Nummela rejoiced at the great work done by the entire hockey family. According to him, the puck has operated within the framework allowed by health security.

“This has been a great performance worth hatching. Not to give in to the pandemic, but to prolong life at the forefront of health security. ”

Nummela rejoiced at the completion of both the League and Mestis. On the other hand, the postponement of the Women’s World Cup to August was a sad setback.

June is a great time for Finnish bench athletes, when in addition to the culmination of the Lions World Championships, Huuhkaji’s historical European Championship matches can be watched.

“’Yes, here we will immediately be able to encourage the Owls, when first hopefully the Lions will be winged into the world championship. A great early summer in sports, ”Nurminen said.

“Nothing but big congratulations to the Owls on the hockey side and cheer for your own dignities. The historically great lunar change means that life is starting to return to normal, ”Nummela continued.

According to him, great sports experiences are more than welcome for Finns, hopefully already after the end of the pandemic period.

Lions The success has taken Finns to the streets in previous years. The management of the Hockey Federation hoped people would remember health safety during a possible festive rumor.

“Let’s celebrate after the games have been played, but celebrate or enjoy these sporting experiences in all situations responsibly and according to the instructions given by the authorities as a health safety top,” Nummela said.

Nurminen said he followed a line where he did not want to know or know anything about possible arrangements for the championship party. He said the union must be thinking about what is possible and what is not.

“Basically, our default value is that health goes first and the instructions and regulations issued by the authorities are taken into account.”

“In our view, the Lions are unfortunately unable to show up to the big nation, it went into play tonight anyway. Let’s play first and then see how from here tomorrow [maanantaina] get home, ”Nurminen continued.

Ice Hockey World Championship Finland-Canada Sunday, June 6 at 8:15 p.m. The match can be watched on MTV3, C More Sport 1 and C More streaming service.