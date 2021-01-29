Hockey The hat trick took Anton Lundell to the top of the paint exchange and helped HIFK win

Anton Lundell has scored 16 goals in this season.

HIFK – TPS 5–2

Helsinki IFK took revenge from the Turku Ball Club in the Ice Hockey League on Friday. On Wednesday, the teams played in Turku and TPS grabbed the victory, but on Friday it was HIFK’s turn in Helsinki.

The home team won the game with a score of 5-2 and the biggest hero was the number one center hit three times Anton Lundell.

The match the beginning was tinted by the coolers. At 3.45 TPS Aleksi Anttalainen was kicked out of the match due to a head-to-head tackle. The HIFK defender was left under the Anttalainen roller Yohann Auvitu. At the same time, HIFK, who had left, got wet in the cool Micke-Max Åsten. Auvitu did not return to the match.

Over the next more than three minutes, HIFK was sentenced to two more coolers and TPS to one more.

The opening round also offered goals. Even before the start of the iceberg Anton Lundell scored the first goal of the evening, and again Lundell hit the run after special situations in 9.02.

TPS: n Eemil Estonia after reduction HIFK kit Miro Karjalainen managed to shoot HIFK again with two goals in the lead.

To another one HIFK left with a force majeure, but TPS scored a force majeure goal. Ville Varakas bait the puck in your area directly Petteri Wirtanelle, who got a puck on the puck by the HIFK goalkeeper Frans Tuohimaan between the legs to the finish in time 21.35.

The receipt came quickly after minutes and seconds later Henrik Borgström was able to shoot the puck into the TPS goal. At the same time, TPS changed the goalkeeper. Andrei Karejev made room for those who defeated Finland at the World Championships in Youth To Kari Piiroinen, who managed to make his League debut.

In the third in the installment, Lundell got his hat trick full as he steered with superiority Mikko Kousan shot to the finish. Lundell scored four hits against Saipa in October, so the night of at least three goals was his second of the season.

Hat trick made by Lundell has hit this season 16 times. At the same time, he rose to the top spot in the League paint exchange.

The special feature of the statistics is that the number one person who has moved from Ilves to North America Arttu Ruotsalainen. The Swede played only 19 matches during the season, but the 16 hits made in them brought such a solid lead that it lasted until Friday night. Lundell has a stack of 21 matches when games have been missed due to the World Cup and injuries. HIFK has played 27 games.

On Friday, in addition to Lundell, Aces Sebastian Wännström hit twice and rose to the top spot.

HIFK will play next on Saturday as soon as Rauma Lukko will meet in the away game.