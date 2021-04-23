Hockey The Hannes Björninen show froze for 36 seconds and TPS did not recover from it: the gold helmet completed its evening with a hat trick

Pelicans and TPS will decide the semi-final spot on Sunday.

Pelicans – TPS 5–3, wins 2–2

TPS went at the beginning of the opening round Aleksi Anttalainen with a goal to lead 1–0 in the fourth semi-final of the puck league in Lahti Isku-Areena.

The match seemed frozen to these readings and TPS was going to the semi-finals, but it was pointless to draw conclusions from one round, as the Pelicans gold helmet in the second Hannes Björninen took on the role.

Björninen scored two goals within 36 seconds (24.42 and 25.18) and TPS did not seem to realize what had happened. Caused more confusion Matias Rajaniemen 3-1 goal: TPS coach Raimo Helminen challenged it and not really anyone figured out why. Filip Chlapík towards the end of the game, he still scored 4-1 on the bag.

In the third in the installment, TPS re-entered the game as the Pelicans chilled, especially early in the installment. Petteri Wirtanen baked the contraction in time 44.41, when the Pelicans cool was just running out. After that, TPS held several episodes of discs at the end of the Pelicans, but the finish spots were on the card.

In the end, Björninen crowned his evening with a hat trick by scoring 5-2 goals. After that, Virtanen was able to narrow it down in the last few seconds.

The teams will decide the fate of the semi-finals in the fifth match on Sunday in Turku.