Hockey The goals of the Finnish duo led to Montreal’s home victory from Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets lost their sixth match to the tube.

Hockey In the NHL, Finnish strikers Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen both scored when their team Montreal Canadiens took a 5-3 win on the Winnipeg Jets at home.

The goal was seventh for the army and fifth for Lehkonen. The duo’s goals came in a second round in a row.

First, Lehkonen narrowed the goal to the top corner of the goal past the Winnipeg mill Connor Hellebuyckin. After that, Armia leveled the game to a score of 3 to 3 in a situation of superiority.

Lehkonen the goal began with a four-hit pipe from Montreal that moved the team from a two-goal losing position to a two-goal lead.

Nick Suzuki scored two of Montreal’s goals and fed one. Winnipegin Hellebuyck blocked 30 of the 34 shots, while Montreal Jake Allen per target was fired only 22 times. Allen stopped the puck 19 times.

Winnipeg lost their sixth match to the tube. It ranks threeth in the Canadian division. In fourth, Montreal has played one match less.