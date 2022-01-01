Hockey The four-goal winner wasn’t enough for Columbus in the NHL – Carolina, who stretched his winning streak, is behind

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, meanwhile, scored when the home team defeated Montreal Canadiens 5-2.

Four the goal lead was paper when Carolina Hurricanes was in pain in the NHL for a 7-4 away win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The victory was the top team in the Eastern Group for Carolina for the fourth time in a row.

GM Jarmo Kekäläinen for Columbus, who managed it, everything looked good just under a minute and a half before the middle of the second installment. In that case, the home team took the 4–0 lead when they also played in Kaliga in the League Alexandre Texier twinkled the disc from the Carolina kit Ian Colen through the network.

Columbus seemed to be not competing for the victory of the entire league regular season. It rose at the end of the second installment Steven Lorentz and Brady Skjein goals are already two goals away from the opponent.

The Blue Jackets melted maliciously in the final installment. In the 7th minute, Skjei hit a 3-4 reduction. The home team had a black moment in the middle of the game when Nino Niederreiter and Ethan Bear helped their Carolina 5–4 lead with their goals every 16 seconds.

Bearin finished second Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Carolina’s other Finnish strikers Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Sharp were exceptionally left without power points.

Just over a minute from Bear’s goal, Lorentz scored his second goal of the evening and practically decided to win the Hurricanes with a 6-4 hit. Skjei and Lorentz, who scored two goals for the man, were Carolina’s power players.

With Carolina paint Antti Raanta rejected in the opening round six times. He was replaced by a Dane Frederik Andersen.

Boston hurt at home with a 4-3 overtime win from Buffalo.