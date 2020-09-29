Hockey The following NHL season is not played in a bubble: “No one is going to do it for four or six months”

The upcoming Regular Season could last 60 matches instead of the normal 82 games.

Coronavirus The record-breaking stretch of the hockey league NHL season ends successfully in built-up bubbles.

At the end of July, 24 teams gathered in bubbles built in Toronto and Edmonton, where no coronavirus infection has been detected.

The season culminates in the final series of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars, which is currently being played in Edmonton.

Although the bubbles have proved their worth, the coming period 2020-2021 will not be played under similar conditions, at least not completely. Numerous North American media outlets such as the Canadian reported on the issue on Monday TSN.

“Certainly not all season. Of course not, ”says the executive director of the NHLPA Don Fehr said, according to TSN, the news agency AP.

“No one is going to do it in four or six months.”

However, Fehr said it was possible to create some kind of test-based protected environment.

Also players appear to be prolonged against playing in the bubble.

Tampa striker Barclay Goodrow said in a story published by TSN, the 64 – day isolation was felt over a six – month period.

A striker from the Vegas Golden Knights, who has already left the bubble Max Pacioretty is on the same lines.

“I hope we don’t have to do this again anymore,” he said.

In August in North America speculated arranging the upcoming season in four bubbles, with teams taking turns playing eight games at a time.

Even if the bubble games were followed by a break and a change of city, going through the full regular season in this way would be both expensive and challenging.

Future The NHL season may begin in December or January. It is not yet known what kind of schedule and serial system the games will be played on.

According to news published by TSN, the Regular Season could be 60 matches long when the NHL is normally playing 82 regular season seasons.

If the Regular Series lasted 60 matches and the matches could be played as planned, the season could end with the Stanley Cup finals ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in August.

It would at least suit the television giant NBC, which in the United States holds both NHL television rights and Olympic broadcast rights.