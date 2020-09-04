No Result
Hockey The Flyers forced the Islanders into the seventh encounter – leveled the match in overtime

Bhavi Mandalia
September 4, 2020
in World
The winner of the match series will face Tampa Bay Lightning in the block final.

In the hockey NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers don’t easily give up on their follow-up dreams.

It forced the New York Islanders, who led the match series in the second round of the playoffs, into a seventh match when the East Group battle pair faced for the sixth time. The Islanders were no longer a victory from the group final.

Philadelphia got off to a strong start and managed to get a two-goal lead in the first set. However, the Islanders rose first alongside and then past at the end of the second set.

The third set saw only one, but all the more important goal when the Flyers Scott Laughton leveled to 4-4. Philadelphia scored a 5-4 winning goal in the second overtime Ivan Provorov. The series is evenly spaced 3–3.

