Hockey The fly season ended on the flop, with head coach Mikko Manner relentless towards himself

One era ends in Kärpi, Oulu, when head coach Mikko Manner returns to his hometown of Vaasa after eight years. Manner criticizes himself for the semi-final loss to IFK Helsinki.

Oulu One successful era in the fly ended when the team lost in the Ice Hockey League quarterfinals to HIFK directly in three matches.

Head coach Mikko Manner coached eight through Flies, first four Lauri Marjamäen second and the remaining four as the number one commander.

Now he is returning to his hometown of Vaasa. The mainland leaves to its successor To Lauri Mikkola good heritage, although it does not appear in the result of this season.

Marjamäki under the command Kärpät won the Finnish championships in 2014 and 2015. Behind the exchange bench, next to Marjamäki, stood the then unknown mainland.

No later than the last four seasons made Manner, 46, one of the most talked about domestic puck coaches. Under his leadership, Kärpät won the championship in 2018, won silver in 2019 and took the pole position in the regular season as many as three times in a row: 2018–2020.

The season that ended for flies was difficult. The coronavirus brought bumps into the path of each team and the Fly was not left without the torment of the virus.

Continental did not want to highlight player material, corona effects, or anything else. He was merciless only to himself.

“It wasn’t just that the skills were better enough and I didn’t get the team to play together to the level it should have been. It was a difficult season with ups and downs, ”Manner told HS as the lights from Raksila Hall went out this spring.

“The better team clearly won. All credit to IFK. This was rude to us, but unfortunately a result we deserved from our point of view. ”

IFK defeated Kärpät on Thursday in Oulu 5–2 and took the match series 3–0.

Mikko Manner in the exchange exchange of the Flies in the playoffs against Tappara in the season 2017-2018.­

The mainland spoke of a difficult season, and it was visible. The game of flies fluctuated, the smoothness and typical winning sets were almost completely lacking. The last previous blow was to get into the playoffs until IFK delivered the final stunning.

“After wins, it’s easy to stand up, smile and share principles. After the losses, we have to get the team on track and help the players, ”Manner says and considers that he has failed in that.

Hockey history knows the coaches who have thrown Lana under number one, their biggest stars, or hinted without hiding that the goalkeeper could have taken a few booths. This was not done by the mainland.

“We knew that IFK is a really tough team, playing a really strong season, even though it came from challenging starting points. They could not be shaken. ”

“It would have taken an extra time to win the second game, get more air and challenge them and maybe get a little tired.”

Continental at the end of the defeat and the Fly League season, began to doubt even their own means of coaching.

“Yes, I’m doing this season probably went yliyrittämiseksi and I pulled overly outlandish. Coached the team too much. ”

“I am hardworking, but I need to find the right balance. That’s what makes it art, and professionals thrive year after year. ”

The mainland is a bit of an exaggeration. There are very few professionals who pull from season to season at the top.

Spring also brings a big change to the mainland family. The moving car will travel from Oulu to Vaasa in mid-June after the end of school and after the World Cup tournament.

The mainland has a treaty with the Lions Jukka Jalosen to the coaching team for next season. The Tampere and Helsinki World Championships loom there.

“Our own skills need to be looked at rigorously and developed. Let’s see what happens and see if you ever have to serve as head coach somewhere. Time will tell.”

“If a season had to be dragged into a notebook, then let it be this.”