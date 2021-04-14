Hockey The flies set out to save their puck after years of success: “A club-level club must be among the four”

Over the last seven seasons, Flies has won three championships, medals and regular season.

Quite as if one weren’t in the crowd when the hockey playoff preliminaries kick off on Thursday.

The right answer could be Vaasan Sport, but let’s take a new company. KooKoon is a must, but it is not. What about Ilves, the traditional club of Finnish hockey. Not valid for Ilves’ answer either.

What remains is Flies, which stands out as a stranger. Where KooKoo, Sport and Ilves have waded in places between 10 and 15 in recent years, Kärpät has grabbed championships and medals.

A small exception is last season. The lynx would have gone into the playoffs from the fourth square, which is by far the best achievement in ten years. KooKoo placed fifth, but it was a pity for them too that the play offs spring did not materialize.

“Oulu Flies is one of the big clubs that operates on a big budget. If the Flies are in seventh place, everyone will know that it is a clear disappointment. The fly-level club must be among the top four and always get straight to the playoffs. Yes, we failed, ”the head coach Mikko Manner said when the team traveled directly from Tampere to Vaasa.

The flies played two matches against Tappara on Monday and Tuesday. The first became a win, the second a 2-4 loss.

“This is not the end of the world. This kind of circuit in sports is quite common. ”

The people of Oulu the cycle has almost invariably meant success. The balance of the last seven seasons is handsome: three championships (2014–15, 2018), silver, bronze and three consecutive regular season wins including the last season that was missed.

In between, there is a circuit meant by Manner, when the Flies lost to HIFK in the playoffs in the playoffs in 2017.

Oulu Kärppie’s head coach Mikko Manner in his work.­

“We got just enough opportunities to show off our skills, 58 rounds, but we couldn’t do it. Now let’s go on fighting. ”

“Our feeling is such that there is no need to be ashamed and disappointed to swallow. The season has brought enough anger when we are in the places we don’t want to be. ”

Continental take responsibility for seventh place. Pentathlon did not fall to the level it should have been. He is not to blame for player material or team quality.

“I whip myself pretty hard and at the same time this is a good opportunity to grow as a coach [valmentajana]. Fortunately, the matches are still going on. ”

The flies were so narrowly out of the six that losing the last Tappara match in overtime or in the winning goal race would have lifted the team over the line and straight into the quarterfinals.

Against sports, the mainland needs the right balance between playing and, above all, enjoying the game. Not the fear of mistakes, but a bold game.

“We have a lot of latent potential and we will be digging it tomorrow [torstaina] up. Let’s try to bring out the real throwing, joy and struggle of the game. ”

Sport leaves tasty setups for the second playoffs in its history. The team won Kärpät in Oulu last week and drew the confidence of a big bowl.

It also reminds us of the development that last season’s last place improved by five notches and led to a play offs place.

“We boldly set out in the front to seek redress. Yes, the change came when we rose from the last place to the play offs team. ”, Head coach of the sport Risto Dufva said.

The pre-round game system may also favor the underdog, for which the Sport must be counted.

Vaasan Sport will play in the playoffs this season.­

Traditionally, two wins are required for a place at this point, but now only goals are counted. Whichever team scores more goals on Thursday and Friday will advance to the semi-finals.

“This is a different game in the sense that we played practically one match,” Dufva said.

“This is the only time in the Finnish Championship League so far to change places during a break. A lot of hockey has gone on since then, when the old ones were exchanged in the third installment. ”

Dufva brought up the nature of the game, which can change when only goals are counted. He recalled the Champions League game when he was Luke’s head coach. Eetu Koivistoinen scored a goal against Red Bull Munich in the second set in the empty frame of Munich.

If another team loses more goals in the second match, Kri can start fetching very early during some suitable force majeure or other situation.

“When playing for a joint result, you have to calculate how much time it takes to catch three or four goals.”

The playoffs the first match of the preliminary round may end in a draw, but that result will continue on Friday. If the goals are still tied, the extra round and solution are played until the end. The winning goal competition is not known in this model.

In the first round of the playoffs, Sport-Kärpät and KooKoo-Ilves will meet on Thursday. On Friday, the match pairs are Kärpät – Sport and Ilves – KooKoo. The matches will start at 6.30pm and TeliaTV and Cmore will show the games live.