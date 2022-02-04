Hockey The flies had to borrow half a team of players, and that wasn’t enough either – the goalkeeper was soon executed

The flies shot complementary men from Mestis into their away games this weekend.

Corona The flies returned by Koärpät returned to everyday life from a break of just over two and a half weeks in Kouvola. The home team KooKoo scored 5-2 points.

KooKoo, who was in a nutshell with Pelicans in the ninth Eero Teräväinen bait three goals.

Due to corona infections, the deputy Kärpät has received seven loan players from Liiga KalPa and Mestis Ketterä, JoKP and IPK to confirm his weekend away games. The flies will meet SaiPan in Lappeenranta tomorrow.

Kärpi was further harmed in Kouvola by its first Russian guard Stanislav Galimovin injury in the middle of the match. KooKoon attacker Teemu Engberg received a shower command from the rush after the collision.

Pelicans won in their home trough for a long time when it defeated Sport in overtime 3–2. The victory for Pelicans was only second in eight matches this year.

The winning goal was scored in extra time Iikka Kangasniemi. He also hit once in regular time. The Lahti team had lost their previous four home games in the League in a row.

Another JYP, who played in consecutive nights of his match, lost to HPK at home 1-5. The third-to-last JYP in the league table was in the four-match points tube before the HPK game.

In Jyväskylä, JYP collapsed in its second installment. The home team received as many as seven two-minute penalties in the second round. HPK scored two overwhelming goals in the second round.

HPK as power strikers Jere Jokinen, Michael Joly and Arttu Pelli. Each of them scored 1 + 1 points.

In the match that ended the round, Tappara defeated TPS 4-2.