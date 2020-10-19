Hockey The flies are waiting for test results, Saturday’s match next under the transfer threat

The flies were still playing against KalPa in Kuopio on Friday, but were quarantined the same evening.

Hockey League had to cancel his match calendar due to a coronavirus infection in the Oulu Flies, when Kärpät – TPS was marked last Saturday, Kärpät – HPK on Tuesday this week and JYP – Kärpät on Friday had to be moved.

Next under the transfer threat is Saturday’s Kärpät – KalPa if new infections occur.

“It’s not playing on Friday yet. Saturday is the first possible, ”Kärppie’s CEO Tommi Virkkunen said Monday morning.

The Flies, which are at the top of the league, were informed on Friday night when a member of its representative team was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

The team was still playing against KalPa in Kuopio on Friday, but was quarantined the same evening.

The member who gave a positive corona test result had been on the sidelines of the team since Wednesday due to flu symptoms.

Head coach of flies Mikko Manner said on Saturday that all members of the Fly League team will be tested. According to Manner, some team members have had symptoms suggestive of a coronavirus.

“Not everything has been tested yet,” said CEO Virkkunen.

“Results are expected on Tuesday. The team is quarantined and is at home. Quarantine is imposed by the authorities. “

According to Virkkunen, players can practice at home on their own during quarantine.