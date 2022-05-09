Hockey The first player selections for the World Cup will be made on Thursday: “The process is still in progress”

The list of names for the Finnish World Cup team was reduced to three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 15 strikers.
Head coach To Jukka Jalonen there was still something to think about when Finland lost all their matches in the Swedish EHT tournament.
“The process is still ongoing,” Jalonen told Sweden after a 3-4 loss on Sunday.
On Sunday night, the list of names for the Finnish World Cup team was reduced to three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 15 strikers.
The first player selections will be made on Thursday. Finland will play its first match at the World Cup on Friday against Norway in Tampere.
“Now we have a group that will gather in Tampere on Tuesday. We will continue to watch the players playing in Sweden and the NHL and the final line-up of the World Cup will not be locked until later, ”the national team GM Jere Lehtinen said in a statement.
According to Jalonen, it was difficult to condense the group this time as well.
“Choices are always challenging. Steady players competing for seats and roles. Now let’s go with this group and see what happens on Thursday and in the future, ”Jalonen said.
After the Swedish EHT tournament, the attackers fell from the Lions Niko Ojamäki and Markus Nenonen as well as defenders Oliwer Kaski, Vili Saarijärvi and Kalle Maalahti.
This team will meet on Tuesday:
Goalkeepers:
29 Säteri Harri
35 Tuohimaa Frans
45 Olkinuora Jussi
Defenders:
2 Pokka Ville
3 Friman Niklas
4 Lehtonen Mikko
28 Jokiharju Henri
38 Hietanen Juuso
42 Vatanen Sami
50 Seppälä Mikael
55 Ohtamaa Atte
Attackers:
10 Army Joel
12 Anttila Marko
15 Aaltonen Miro
21 Innala Jere
24 Björninen Hannes
25 Rajala Toni
51 Filppula Valtteri
52 Palmu Petrus
61 Markus Nurmi
65 Manninen Sakari
70 Hartikainen Teemu
76 Sallinen Jere
80 Mäenalanen Saku
82 Pesonen Harri
91 Pond Juho
