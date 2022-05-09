Hockey The first player selections for the World Cup will be made on Thursday: “The process is still in progress”

The list of names for the Finnish World Cup team was reduced to three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 15 strikers.

Head coach To Jukka Jalonen there was still something to think about when Finland lost all their matches in the Swedish EHT tournament.

“The process is still ongoing,” Jalonen told Sweden after a 3-4 loss on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the list of names for the Finnish World Cup team was reduced to three goalkeepers, eight defenders and 15 strikers.

The first player selections will be made on Thursday. Finland will play its first match at the World Cup on Friday against Norway in Tampere.

“Now we have a group that will gather in Tampere on Tuesday. We will continue to watch the players playing in Sweden and the NHL and the final line-up of the World Cup will not be locked until later, ”the national team GM Jere Lehtinen said in a statement.

According to Jalonen, it was difficult to condense the group this time as well.

“Choices are always challenging. Steady players competing for seats and roles. Now let’s go with this group and see what happens on Thursday and in the future, ”Jalonen said.

After the Swedish EHT tournament, the attackers fell from the Lions Niko Ojamäki and Markus Nenonen as well as defenders Oliwer Kaski, Vili Saarijärvi and Kalle Maalahti.

This team will meet on Tuesday:

Goalkeepers:

29 Säteri Harri

35 Tuohimaa Frans

45 Olkinuora Jussi

Defenders:

2 Pokka Ville

3 Friman Niklas

4 Lehtonen Mikko

28 Jokiharju Henri

38 Hietanen Juuso

42 Vatanen Sami

50 Seppälä Mikael

55 Ohtamaa Atte

Attackers:

10 Army Joel

12 Anttila Marko

15 Aaltonen Miro

21 Innala Jere

24 Björninen Hannes

25 Rajala Toni

51 Filppula Valtteri

52 Palmu Petrus

61 Markus Nurmi

65 Manninen Sakari

70 Hartikainen Teemu

76 Sallinen Jere

80 Mäenalanen Saku

82 Pesonen Harri

91 Pond Juho