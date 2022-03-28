Hockey The first match in Jukuri’s league history ended in defeat

The winner of the regular season, Tappara, defeated Luko and Ilves overthrew Kärpät in extra time.

Mikkeli The first playoff game in Jukuri’s hockey history didn’t become historic.

Kouvola’s KooKoo applied for a 3–1 away win at the Mikkeli Ice Rink (0–0, 1–2, 0–1). The match was watched by more than 3,000 spectators.

Czech defender Libor Zábranský scored the Jukuri’s first playoff goal in 37.18 when he leveled the numbers to 1-1.

The scorer of KooKoo was Joose Antonen (30.24), Aleksi Ainali (38.18) and Toni Suuronenwho hit the puck to the Jukuri empty goal in 59.42.

Jukurit is the league phenomenon team that ranked second in the regular season.

Poleaxe won their home Rauma Luko 5–3. The lock already led the match 2-0 Sami Päivärinnan and Miska Kukkonen with goals, but Tappara, who won the regular season, was forced to side and past in the second round.

Kärpät and Ilves are already playing their second match in the playoffs. Ilves won his first encounter on Sunday in Tampere.

The second match for Tampere went to extra time in numbers 1–1. Overtime Henrik Haapala decided the victory for Ilves in 62.34.

Ilves leads the match with 2-0. Four wins are required in the quarterfinals.

HIFK, who lost his opening match on Sunday, will face TPS in Helsinki on Tuesday. The matches Lukko – Tappara and KooKoo – Jukurit will also be played on Tuesday.