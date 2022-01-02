Hockey The first home game of the Jokers of the year moves on, with several players on the opposing team quarantined

The Avtomobilist Ekaterinburg players run onto the pitch enthusiastically.

Helsinki The Jokers were to face the Avtomobilist Ekaterinburg hockey KHL on Monday, but the Helsinki home draw will be postponed.

KHL will announce a new game day later.

According to the Joker’s press release, the match had to be postponed due to the opponent’s illness and the resulting quarantine. Several opponents’ players have been quarantined.

The Jokers decided on two consecutive victories last year and are at the top of the KHL Western Conference. With the transfer, Helsinki residents will have to wait longer than expected to return to actual operations.

On Wednesday, the Jokers will be visiting Moscow’s Dynamo. The crowd is not allowed to enter the match due to corona restrictions.