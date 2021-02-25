Hockey The Finns finished Dallas ’victory over Florida: Kiviranta and Lindell made it to the goal

The Finns of Florida did not increase their points account when faced by Dallas countrymen.

Stateside Finnish strikers in the NHL hockey Joel Kiviranta, 24, and Esa Lindell, 26, took their Dallas Stars team to a handsome 3-0 away win over the host team, the Florida Panthers. Teammate, defender Miro Heiskasen, 21, the season’s opening goal, on the other hand, still lets wait for itself, and no entry points came.

Both Finnish paints were seen in the third installment. The scorer was Lindell during the third minute and Kiviranta scored an empty goal after 17 minutes.

The Nordic representation was strong in the match anyway, as Dallas took the lead in the first round with the Swedish defender John Klingbergin, 28.

Captain of the Florida Panthers at high speed Alexander Barkov, 25, missed power points this time, even though he was on the field for more than 22 minutes. In the previous five matches, he had scored 3 + 4 points. Lack of effort was not given as Barkov scored five goals per goal.

Points were also missed for those who played in Florida shirts Juho Lammikko, 25, and Eetu Luostarinen, 22.

Florida Markus Nutivaara, 26, and Dallas Roope Hintz, 24, were absent from their team’s strengths.

Stateside Carolina Hurricanes, who faced Tampa Bay Lightning as a guest, lost 3-0 to the host team. The defeat became the Finnish striker Sebastian Ahon, 23, despite the crowding. Aho shot three goals per goal and blocked one shot, but missed power points.

Aho was the only Finnish representative on the ice in the match, as a teammate Teuvo Teräväinen, 26, is out of play due to a lower body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs, which topped the league for the entire league in Canada, once again added a new mark to their belt after winning the visiting Calgary Flames overtime after a stretch of 2-1.

In the match, the Finns could not sparkle. Both teams had one Finn on the ice, but both the Toronto defender lost points Mikko Lehtonen, 27, the Calgary defender Juuso Välimäki, 22.

Meanwhile, in the southern neighbor’s NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers competed against each other. The match ended in a 4–3 victory for Philadelphia. There were no Finns in the trough, for the Rangers Kaapo Kakko, 20, was absent due to injury.