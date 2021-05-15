Hockey The Finnish race group of the losing World Champion General will be announced on Sunday evening – the whole team will fly from Prague to Riga

The journey of those who drop out of the race team continues with a direct flight from Riga to Helsinki.

In Prague played The players of the Lions, who lost the final game of the Czech EHT tournament to Sweden, gave their last displays at the World Hockey Championships on Sunday.

The national team’s schedule on Sunday was hectic, as the team headed to Tre Kronor immediately after its loss to Prague Airport.

“We fly from there to Riga, and everyone flies along,” Lions team leader Mika Kortelainen said at a national team video interview.

The Latvian capital will host the World Cup from Friday next week, May 21st. The Finnish competition team will be named on Sunday evening.

“We will probably know in a few hours what the final race team will be,” Kortelainen said.

Lions The journey home of the players outside the World Cup crew will continue immediately from Riga on a flight to Helsinki.

Defender Ville Pokka ended his club team season for the KHL championship in the ranks of Avangard Omsk. He joined a group of lions in Prague during the EHT tournament.

“It feels like there was still enough power after the finals,” he said.