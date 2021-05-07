Hockey The Finnish Hockey World Cup team does not bloat with NHL players or coroner vaccinations: “We didn’t get on the vaccination train”

In some race countries, competitive advantage is sought with coronary vaccinations, in Lions it is not.

Finland the upcoming team at the Hockey Men’s World Cup will not bulge with NHL players. The Lions GM Jere Lehtisen According to the information, there are half a dozen players in the Finnish NHL candidates who will be taken seriously in the World Cup to be played in Latvia.

“There are six players who drop out of NHL playoffs with a valid NHL contract. Then there are the players who have a contract break. It is understandable if they do not want to take risks, because there is their job in the NHL, ”Lehtinen said at the remote information conference.

In the World Championships Leijon, which culminated in the Finnish World Championship two years ago, there were two players with NHL experience from the same season: Chicago Blackhawks defender Henri Jokiharju and the Florida Panthers striker Juho Lammikko.

Four new players have registered for the World Championship group in the middle of Vierumäki camp: Defenders of KHL’s Russian champion Avangard Oliwer Kaski and Ville Pokka as well as HIFK attackers Jere Sallinen and Anton Lundell. Among them, Kaski and Sallinen are the 2019 world champions.

Coronary pandemic Because of this, the Finnish World Cup camp has been shortened to a few days of fast-forwarding instead of weeks. The team gathered in Heinola Vierumäki on Tuesday, and there are a few joint exercises behind them.

The five-day camp ends the weekend. In the coming week, a rare treat will be known for the first time in Prague, Czech Republic, with three EHT national matches on Wednesday against the Czech Republic, on Thursday against Russia and finally on Saturday against Sweden.

“The first two matches are played in less than a day, the last one is a day game. On Saturday, we will fly to the World Cup city of Riga, ”Lehtinen predicts.

Latvian In the World Championship 21. 5–6. 6. There are a total of 16 teams involved. In some World Cup countries, coronavirus vaccinations have been and will be given to the representative team.

Finland does not wedge into the bypass in the vaccination queue.

“We didn’t want the benefits, but asked for the vaccinations that are left over. We didn’t get on the vaccination train for these races, ”said the Finnish team leader Mika Kortelainen told STT.

Sweden is also not vaccinating its race team before the World Cup.

“Those national teams that receive the vaccine get not only security, but also a competitive advantage,” Kortelainen summed up.