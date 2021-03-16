Hockey The ferocious Barkov struck down the winning goal and rose to seventh on the points exchange.

Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen blocked 30 shots out of 34, the remaining two goals were forged into an empty net.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers took a clear 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in Monday’s round. The brightest star of the match was the Florida captain Alexander Barkov, who beat one goal and grabbed two more entry points on it.

Barkov has been in a wild mood lately. He scored three points in his second consecutive match and rose to seventh on the NHL points exchange. He has missed points only once in the previous ten matches.

A total of 12 + 22 matches have been accumulated in 28 matches during the season.

Florida and the Chicago match remained a very steady thriller for most of its duration as the goals were scored in different ways.

In the first set, Chicago started scoring in the 10th minute of the game, but Florida equalized before the end of the set. In the second set, the pace only accelerated as Chicago beat themselves into the lead with two goals within minutes apart.

However, Florida called the kicks as pots with two goals scored within minutes, respectively, of which Barkov grabbed the entry point.

The final direction of the match was only decided in the third round in the 13th minute, when Barkov managed to break the tie by undercutting

Guarded the Chicago goal Kevin Lankinen blocked 30 shots out of 34. After a goal from Barkov, Florida got a puck in the net twice in the last minutes of the game. Of these goals, Barkov scored second.

From those who played in the ranks of Florida Eetu from Monastery and From Juho Lammiko points were not received.

Monday in other NHL matches, the second Finnish goal was scored by a player for the Montreal Canadiens Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who hit the puck into the net immediately in the first minutes of the match when Montreal faced the host team Winnipeg Jets. Team-mate Joel Armia missed points. Montreal won by 4-2.

New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers overtime in a stretched match against New York Tarmo Reunanen accumulated one power point. Team-mate Kaapo Kakko missed points. New York eventually bent in front of Philadelphia 4-5.

Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins match in Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen also acquired an entry point. The match ended with a 4-1 win for the team that hosted Kapanen.

Nashville A Finnish striker playing in the ranks of the Predators Eeli Tolvanen in turn, the host team opened the goal balance against Tampa Bay Lightning in the second set on the eve of the fourth minute of play.

In addition to Tolvanen, the teammates got points Erik Haula and goalkeeper Pekka Rinne, who knocked the power points from Nashville’s second and third goals in the second set. Slope fought back for his age, 38 times with Predators ’goal.

Nashville has played against Tampa Bay six times this season and has now won for the first time. Nashville had three losses behind him.

There were also points left in Nashville for playing Mikael Granlund. Kasimir Kaskisuo, was on the bench as a substitute goalkeeper and Hair Saros was absent due to injury. The match ended in Nashville with 4-1 goals.