Hockey The ferocious Aleksander Barkov rose to fifth on the points exchange, Eeli Tolvanen gathered the powers 1 + 2

Nashville knocked out Dallas in the winning shot.

Hockey In the NHL, the Finnish captain of the Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov increased their score by two points when the team faced Tampa Bay Lightning of the same state.

The home team Tampa Bay secured a 5-3 victory with third set goals. Tampa Bay, who won four games in the tube, finished his victory in the empty net of Florida at the very end of game time. Tampa Bay, which tops the league leaderboard, and Florida, which is almost on the heels, have faced four times this season. Wins in matches have gone even.

Barkov scored the opening goal of the match at the beginning of the first set and in the third round of his team’s 3-3 draw. The points of the Finnish season from 31 matches are 13 + 24 = 37. It raised Barkov’s NHL points statistic to fifth.

Barkov has been in a wild mood in March, as he has scored 5 + 11 in 11 matches and has only missed points twice.

Edmonton Oilers holds the top of the scoring statistics Connor McDavid 60 points. Team-mate Leon Draisaitl is ten points away. Barkov ahead are still 42 points Patrick Kane and 40 points collected Mitchell Marner. In addition to Barkov, two players have 37 points.

After Barkov, the most effective Finn is the Colorado Avalanche with 17 + 18 = 35 points Mikko Rantanen.

Nashville In the encounter between Predators and Dallas Stars, the Finnish surprise of the day was the responsibility of the visiting Nashville Eeli Tolvanen, who scored one goal and baited two.

Tolvanen was involved in all the goals of his team during the regular season and made an important 3–3 tie after the middle of the third set. The addition of three points raised Tolvanen’s seasons to 7 + 5.

The outcome of the game was only revealed in the winning shot competition, where Nashville Pekka Rinne had a hint of Dallas Anton Hudobinia more cunning: Slope missed one goal, Hudob two. Nashville’s winning goal scored Calle Järnkrok. In the actual playing time, Rinne defeated 27 times, Hudobin 19th.

Dallas Esa Lindell took the entry point for his team’s first goal. At a steady pace this season points scored by the striker Roope Hintz played on Saturday but was away on Sunday local time from a rescued match.

Hintz has suffered a lower body injury, and participation in games is assessed on a daily basis, Dallas Stars says on their website. In a situation similar to Hintz’s, there’s a teammate Alexander Radulovwho he was away on Sunday too.

“Gotta put on a hat for both of them, they play despite their injuries,” the team’s head coach Rick Bowness said Saturday after the match.

The Los Angeles Kings won their own match against the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1.