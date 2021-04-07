Hockey The female lion Susanna Tapan had a different puck season, and eventually she sought game hardness among NHL stars

Tapani is Finland’s number one center in the World Championship tournament in Canada.

Female lions to the first center Susanna Tapanille came a slightly different puck season. Tapanin, 28, was supposed to play the puck on TPS’s B-Youth Academy team, but the games remained in one match.

It’s been months since the clutter in the fall and Tapani is starting to turn his gaze to the World Cup in Canada.

In Halifax, the top field and superiority of the Female Lions are built largely around Tapan’s skill. Still, the events of the end of last year are still a little daunting.

TPS gave permission to practice in the fall, but the matches were irrelevant when Tapan’s second type of ringette often hit an overlap with the puck.

While ringing, Tapani was the captain of Raisio Youth Hockey and committed to the team. When TPS announced that matches could not be made at random, Tapani Ringeten was chosen.

“It was disappointing in the way that I had been on that boys team and felt part of the team. It was a miserable situation to leave in the middle of the season, but there were no alternatives, ”says Tapani in Vierumäki via remote connection.

Last winter, Tapani played with TPS B-juniors and proved to be part of the group. This winter, scheduling problems became an obstacle as TPS completed competition for venues.

“I thought I’d find another team where both species succeed in combining. It was a big disappointment at that point. ”

New no puck club was found when the coronavirus put the hobby on the shelf. However, Tapan’s training was not hindered by the change.

Ismo Lehkonen According to Tapan, invited NHL players to the ice in Turku. In the summer, Tapani had been on the ice of the pros when he trained NHL, KHL, League and A youth players there.

In November-December, there were just under ten NHL players left, but the level was even tougher. Tapani struggled with the puck, among other things Kaapo Kakon, Rasmus Ristolaisen, Artturi Lehkonen, Mikko Rantasen, Tarmo Reunasen and rising goalkeepers Alexander Georgiyevin and Kaapo Kahkönen with.

“They were familiar with, when I’ve been there before. There was no problem for that. ”

Tapani recalls that at least the hardness was enough in the exercises. A couple of times a week, Lehkonen took a workout, where he skated for an hour first and fought for another.

“The ski has the athlete’s physique. He is easy to coach. To quote Jurs’ words, he has big eyes and big ears, ”Lehkonen uses as a coaching legend. Vladimir Yursinov parable.

Tapan missed the boys ’matches, but he got into the pace and demands of NHL stars.

“I’ve been working out all the time hockey. The quantities have been the same and actually better, if I think afterwards, ”says Tapani.

Lehkonen says that Tapani is “a hell of a nice coach and a nice guy who inspires others to try more.”

“Suski is thinking about how to transfer the stuff done in the exercise directly to the game.”

Before The beginning of Vierumäki’s World Cup camp Tapani thought about how the matches are played when there is such a different season behind him.

“Maybe the lack of games bothered me a bit, but when the workouts have felt good and we’ve had [Pasi] Mustosen I have not worried about it. ”

In the Halifax and Truro World Championships in Finland, the team has changed a lot, with some having been the world champion for ten minutes and many others just coming to this level.

In the Espoo World Championship 2019 Petra Nieminen scored an extra time winning goal, which started the victory celebrations, but in the end the goal was abandoned. In the rankings, the gold that was celebrated for a moment turned into silver.

“It was a project for many years and it was known for itself that it could be done. We hadn’t gotten there before, ”says Tapani.

“It certainly brought confidence to us who were involved, but certainly to those young people who come along for it. They have seen that we have been able to do that. ”

The Medal of Female Lions sets out again in pursuit. That’s at least the minimum, but more is allowed to come if there is to come.