Hockey The fate of the World Hockey Championships will last at least until November: Now a group of experts considers the situation in Minsk

Bhavi Mandalia
September 17, 2020
in World
0

The expert group will present its views at the next meeting of the IIHF Board in November.

International The Hockey Association IIHF has set up a group of experts to evaluate the organization of next spring’s World Championships in Belarus and Latvia. The IIHF board discussed the organization of the tournament at its meeting on Thursday, but has not yet made decisions on the organization of the tournament.

The expert group will present its views at the next meeting of the IIHF Board in November.

The World Championships are scheduled to take place in Minsk, Belarus, and Riga, Latvia, from May 21 to 6. June, but the host race in Belarus has provoked opposition due to the unstable political situation in the country.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

