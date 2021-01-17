Hockey The fate of the World Hockey Championships may be clear as early as Monday

Kummola: “If a decision is made on Monday, it can be nothing more than not playing in Belarus.”

International The Hockey Federation IIHF may decide on Monday whether to play the World Championships for men in Belarus in late spring.

The chairman of the IIHF spoke about this René Fasel news agency To the cup, and the Vice – President of the IIHF Kalervo Kummola confirmed the matter to BTI on Sunday.

The IIHF has been under pressure for the Games, as gambling in Belarus is provoked by criticism of the country’s human rights record. According to Kummola, the majority in the union is of the opinion that Belarus will not play.

According to Kummola, this was the case even before Saturday’s information, according to which Grand Sponsor Škoda says it will withdraw from the World Cup if Belarus is allowed to maintain its host.

“That sponsorship job is no longer affected, the majority has already thought before that not to go to Belarus. And if a decision is made on Monday, it can be nothing more than not playing in Belarus, ”Kummola said.

Second the host Latvia announced as early as the end of the summer that it did not want to co-host the Games with Belarus. In addition, many participating countries have expressed concerns about the human rights situation in Belarus.

The World Championships should be held in Minsk and Riga from May 21 to 6. June. Kummola says that if Belarus drops from the role of host, a decision on the host will not be made on Monday.

“Because of Korona, it would be easiest to organize the Games in one place in Latvia. If the second block is played somewhere else, then the options are Slovakia or Denmark, ”says Kummola.

There is plenty to consider, as there is a question mark in Latvia about the need for a second hall.

“If the whole tournament is in Latvia, then the second block could be played at the football stadium,” Kummola mentions about the situation in Latvia.