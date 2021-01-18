Hockey The fate of the World Cup in Ice Hockey in Belarus is being decided today: “It is firmly hoped that the IIHF will make the only right and responsible solution”

Behind the World Cup in Belarus recently has been mainly Russia and René Fasel, President of the IIHF, who visited last week to discuss the terms of the tournament with Lukashenko.

The board of the International Hockey Federation IIHF will meet this afternoon to discuss moving the men’s hockey World Cup next spring out of Belarus.

According to the original plan, Belarus and Latvia are scheduled to host the World Cup in May-June.

However, pressure to move the Games out of Belarus has become unsustainable for the IIHF Alexander Lukashenko repression and human rights violations by the administration against its own citizens.

Latvia has refused to host competitions with Belarus, and several countries have taken a negative view of gambling in Minsk.

Human rights organizations and numerous politicians have appealed to the International Hockey Federation to postpone the Games, and most recently Skoda, a long-time sponsor of the World Cup, announced its withdrawal of support from the Games if they are played in Minki.

Also the Finnish Hockey Association and the vice-chairman of the IIHF Kalervo Kummola have called for the Games to be relocated.

“It is widely hoped and believed that the IIHF will make the only right and responsible solution,” says the CEO of the Finnish Hockey Association. Matti Nurminen said to HS.

Information on the fate of the host race in Belarus is expected in the early evening. Chairman of the Finnish Hockey Association Harri Nummela and Kummola will hold a press conference at 7 p.m.

Behind the World Cup in Belarus recently, it has been mainly Russia and the chairman of the IIHF René Fasel, who visited last week to discuss with Lukashenko the terms of the race arrangements.

Lukashenko has been almost completely isolated in the international community, and so Fasel received a very warm reception in Minsk.

Fasel’s position as chairman of the IIHF board, on the other hand, has become troubled, as almost the entire government is in favor of moving the World Cup away from Belarus. However, the government cannot dismiss Fasel from Switzerland, it could only be done by the IIHF Congress in the autumn.

Fasel, 70, has served as chairman of the IIHF since 1994. He will step down as well as Vice President Kummola this year when the age limit is met.

Kummola and Fasel were due to leave the government a year ago, but their terms were extended by one year due to a period of exception caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Kummola has been talking about moving the World Cup away from Belarus since the summer. In an interview with HS on Saturday, he estimated that photos of Lukashenko’s and Fasel’s warm-hearted meeting “aroused the last ones.”

Fasel in turn criticized Kummola as a murmur in an interview with the Russian news agency Tassi. He admitted that the relationship with his long-term colleague Kummola has been tense recently.

“Kalervo is constantly murmuring, he is the most irritable in our group. Sometimes that’s a good thing. He does his job and I do mine. ”

In an interview with Tass, Fasel also stated that organizing the World Cup in Belarus is really difficult at the moment.